Family seeking answers after college station man murdered during home invasion

Rashawn Jones
Rashawn Jones(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station’s first homicide of 2023 remains unsolved.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in what police say was a targeted home invasion.

The incident has left Jones’ family searching for answers as to why he was targeted. The details surrounding the home invasion are not yet clear, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the early days of the investigation, police shared they had security camera video showing three masked men carrying firearms who knocked on the door and forced their way inside.

Nearly three months later, family and friends are still seeking answers and justice for the loving father, brother and son.

“We’re just trying to hang in there, just trying to move on with our lives,” says Rashawn’s father Alfredo Lopez. “We just need closure.”

However, closure, accountability and justice are not moving at the pace that the family would have liked.

17-year-old Censear Solomon, one of three suspects in the Jan. 3 murder was arrested and subsequently released on bond. He was recently arrested by Brazos County Sheriff deputies for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon, both offenses which violated the conditions of his bond.

While Solomon has since been incarcerated again for violating the terms of his bond, two other suspects are still at large, leaving the family anxious for answers and demanding more action from law enforcement.

17-year-old Censear Solomon, one of three suspects in the Jan. 3 murder was arrested and...
17-year-old Censear Solomon, one of three suspects in the Jan. 3 murder was arrested and subsequently released on bond. He was recently arrested by Brazos County Sheriff deputies for violating the conditions of his bond.(KBTX)

“We just think they just gave up and we haven’t heard anything. You know it definitely is not gonna bring him back. But I mean, that would definitely give us some kind of relief if these other two would come forward and turn themselves in,” says Lopez.

Although an arrest will not bring Rashawn back, it could provide a sense of comfort to his grieving family.

“We’re still gonna think about him each and every day, but, you know, at least we know that they’re behind bars and they’re not going to harm anybody else,” said Lopez.

Jones was set to graduate from barber school before his murder. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared to graduate and become a professional barber.

KBTX has made several attempts to get an update on the investigation from the College Station Police Department. Our attempts to obtain an on-camera interview have gone unsuccessful but they did release a short statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 979-764-3600.

Related Articles
College Station police investigate shooting death
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
Police: 1 of 3 suspects in College Station murder in custody

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Outdoor enthusiasts have a new place to shop in the Brazos Valley.
Circle Star Firearms celebrates opening of second location
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan celebrates its 150th anniversary.
Oldest Catholic church in Bryan-College Station celebrates 150th anniversary
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the eastern edge of the area as early season blooms are in...
Plants beware! FREEZE WARNING issued ahead of a cold Brazos Valley night

Latest News

Monday Night Weather Update - March 20th
Monday Night Weather Update - March 20th
A firefighter headed home from his shift spotted wreckage in the woods
Firefighters rescue victim of early morning crash in New Waverly
New Mexico State considering Jason Hooten for Aggies’ vacancy
New Mexico State considering Jason Hooten for Aggies’ vacancy
Ainias Smith
Ainias Smith “excited to be back” for fifth year with Aggies