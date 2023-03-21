Fourth Pink Box appears in Bryan-College Station

The blessing boxes provide essential items, all for free.
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pink Boxes started popping up in the Bryan and College Station in December 2022. The blessing boxes provide essential items, all for free. Now, a fourth box has made its debut.

The new box is located on Hondo Drive in College Station near A&M Consolidated High School. The box is already filled with canned goods like corn, sweet peas, and mixed vegetables. There are also noodles, diapers, baby formula and hygiene products.

Kathie Hitt with the nonprofit Sweet Oak Collaborative is the host of the new box.

