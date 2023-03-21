Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this week’s hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home situated on 4.41 acres just outside of the College Station city limits.

The home has an open-concept floor plan with luxury vinyl flooring in all of the common areas.

The spacious primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, and a separate shower and tub.

All three of the bedrooms have new carpet and the secondary bedrooms have fresh paint.

The home is surrounded by mature trees and has two outdoor storage sheds and endless possibilities with the 14x80 pad complete with its own septic system.

Ruffino says sitting on your back patio and having a playscape nearby is a wonderful way to spend a relaxing afternoon with loved ones and appreciate the beauty of the outdoors.

For more details, watch the video above or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

