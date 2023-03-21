Local deal drop: Get the best products for the lowest prices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Local Deal Drop is for the tech lovers!

Lifestyle guru, Payton Walker, is featuring the Kangaroo Doorbell Camera + Chime, Lifestyle Advanced Trio Powerhouse 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, and JVC Marshmallow 8-Hour Wireless Headphones.

Walker says the Kangaroo Doorbell Camera is a product that everybody needs.

“This works like other doorbell cameras. It can send photos to your phone when motion is detected, but what I love about this one is the set up. No wires to plug in. All you need is a Wi-Fi signal and a phone app,” she said.

Through Local Deal Drop, this item is only $10.

According to Walker, JVC is known for making high-quality sound equipment. She says the JVC Marshmallow Headphones come in pink, white, and black.

“They’re also super lightweight and water resistant,” she added.

These headphones are usually $40, but if you buy them through this link, they’re $19.99.

Walker says she is most excited about the Powerhouse Charging Station by Lifestyle Advanced.

“You can literally place your smart phone, your smart watch, your ear buds right on the dock, and they charge. No plugging in, no wires or cords, and it’s also an alarm clock,” she said.

This is often priced at $100, but you can purchase yours here for $29.99.

