Petrino begins spring practice with Aggies

Bobby Petrino Texas A&M
Bobby Petrino Texas A&M(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football began the Bobby Petrino era with spring practices beginning on Monday.

The Aggies have a lot of experience returning with ten starters from offense and nine defensive starters from last year back. While most of the contributing players are back, the offense should look different with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t definitively say whether he was handing play-calling duties over to Petrino, but he has “no problem” with Petrino calling plays. Fisher also said they’re not worried about implementing new schemes this spring but rather they’re focused on execution and fundamentals.

”Bobby’s an experienced guy who’s called plays and done a great job,” Fisher said. “He’s got a really good foundation and fundamentals of football which have great balance. Whether it’s running the ball, or throwing the ball, he’s been very productive in the things that he’s been able to do. We’re running our thing, we’re going to be base fundamentals, we’re not getting into scheme, we’re not getting into anything. That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to practice. That’s what we’re going to do on a daily basis. How you execute your scheme is what I’m talking about. Fundamentals,” Fisher added.

Fisher also emphasized that there’s an open competition for every starting spot this spring including at quarterback.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Outdoor enthusiasts have a new place to shop in the Brazos Valley.
Circle Star Firearms celebrates opening of second location
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan celebrates its 150th anniversary.
Oldest Catholic church in Bryan-College Station celebrates 150th anniversary
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the eastern edge of the area as early season blooms are in...
Plants beware! FREEZE WARNING issued ahead of a cold Brazos Valley night

Latest News

2023 Brazos Valley high school soccer playoff schedules
Ainias Smith spring practice
Ainias Smith “excited to be back” for fifth year with Aggies
New Mexico State considering Jason Hooten for Aggies’ vacancy
New Mexico State considering Jason Hooten for Aggies’ vacancy
Ainias Smith
Ainias Smith “excited to be back” for fifth year with Aggies