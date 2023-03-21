Petrino begins spring practice with Aggies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football began the Bobby Petrino era with spring practices beginning on Monday.

The Aggies have a lot of experience returning with ten starters from offense and nine defensive starters from last year back. While most of the contributing players are back, the offense should look different with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t definitively say whether he was handing play-calling duties over to Petrino, but he has “no problem” with Petrino calling plays. Fisher also said they’re not worried about implementing new schemes this spring but rather they’re focused on execution and fundamentals.

”Bobby’s an experienced guy who’s called plays and done a great job,” Fisher said. “He’s got a really good foundation and fundamentals of football which have great balance. Whether it’s running the ball, or throwing the ball, he’s been very productive in the things that he’s been able to do. We’re running our thing, we’re going to be base fundamentals, we’re not getting into scheme, we’re not getting into anything. That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to practice. That’s what we’re going to do on a daily basis. How you execute your scheme is what I’m talking about. Fundamentals,” Fisher added.

Fisher also emphasized that there’s an open competition for every starting spot this spring including at quarterback.

