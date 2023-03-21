Project SEARCH helps people with disabilities navigate job market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On World Down Syndrome Day, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center brought awareness to a program designed to help individuals with disabilities become competitive in the job market.

The program, called Project SEARCH, partnered with Baylor Scott & White in 2014. High school students or those ages 18-22 participate in one hour of class time where they work on employability skills, resume building, and interviewing skills before they go on to do three 10-week internships in different departments at the hospital, Beth Sherry, College Station ISD Project SEARCH, instructor said. Throughout its time Sherry said the program found that the students are very capable despite preconceived notions about their abilities, which often limits their employment opportunities.

This year the program started with eight students. One of the students has been hired at the hospital and another has a job pending in the operating room, Sherry said.

“We have at least five of our previous interns working here at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and as of last year, our class six out of seven are hired at various businesses around town as well,” Sherry said.

In the program, students work on all aspects of job preparedness, including soft skills like communication with co-workers, Sherry said.

“Sometimes things just as simple as being on time, wearing the uniform appropriately,” Sherry. “We do work through specific tasks in their internship, but really our goal is transferable skills they’ll be able to take to any job after they leave here.”

Loren Cearley is an intern at Project SEARCH and has down syndrome. She said her disabilities make it more difficult to learn, but Project SEARCH taught her job skills like budgeting and resume building.

“We have to be responsible at work, help people, have conversations, and if people need any help I can help them if they need it,” Cearley said.

In one of her internships with Project SEARCH, Cearley worked on the medical surgical floor where she cleaned the coffee stations, computers, and counters. She also refilled water for patients and put stickers on the IV tubes.

While she participates in the internship Cearley said she works at Nothing Bundt Cakes, and she’s involved in Young Life and the Special Olympics. Cearley said she already has her dream job in mind once she graduates.

“My dream job will be working at H-E-B at Tower Point to be able to help Mr. Charles organize and be a bagger,” Cearley said.

Sherry said they want students with disabilities to know that Project SEARCH is an option and it’s never too early to start thinking about what comes after high school.

“We want them to know this is an option, but we also want employers in our community to be aware that we have a really great workforce of people available who are super capable, and hiring people with disabilities benefits everyone,” Sherry said.

Applications to apply for Project SEARCH are open. As the program grows Sherry said they want to include various businesses from different sectors to help.

“We’re working on a business advisory committee where we’ll be able to pull in community members to learn about our interns, learn about what goes on here, but also for them to mentor and coach our interns as well,” Sherry said.

Those interested can apply at csisdprojsearch.weebly.com

