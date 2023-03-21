Shop spring, summer styles for less at Kid to Kid

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s to kick off spring, prepare for summer, or to celebrate Easter do it in style with Kid to Kid.

The children’s consignment store has all the latest styles and brands for affordable prices.

According to Manager Sara O’Bannon the store has recently stocked up on spring, summer, and Easter clothes from your newborns to your teens. She says stop by to freshen up your kids’ wardrobe with new items from the brands you love.

“We have a lot of great brands at great prices,” said O’Bannon.

In addition to seasonal apparel, Kid to Kid carries accessories such as hats, swimwear, rain boots and more.

O’Bannon says they are always accepting recyclable clothes and toys. Kid to Kid will pay cash or 30% more in store credit.

Kid to Kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.