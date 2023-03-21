Urgent Animals of Hearne hosting 7th Annual Find Somebunny to Love event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday, you’ll have the opportunity to Find Somebunny to Love at the Ranch Harley-Davidson starting at 11 a.m. This is the Urgent Animal of Hearne’s 7th annual Easter event that raises money for its vet fund. The team needs $8,000 to $12,000 a month to help care for animals who haven’t found their forever homes.

“We try to do all the vet care for all of these animals,” volunteer Cindy Craigen said. “They’re always spayed and neutered, they’re always brought up to date on all of their shots, heartworm treatments, whatever they need. We just try to make sure that we find them good, safe, loving homes.”

The event will also help purchase supplies for foster homes. Urgent Animals of Hearne provides everything dogs need to be taken care of when being fostered.

“We help make sure they’re healthy and safe and taught to be good companion animals in the home,” Craigen said.

About 95% of the dogs with the Urgent Animals of Hearne come from Hearne Animal Control, which is at capacity. Craigen said animal control is a kill facility, so it’s vital to make sure the dogs can be fostered and adopted.

Some pups in need of a home will be at Saturday’s event. You can meet three of them below.

Boots

Boots is 3 to 4 years old, and Craigen describes him as 100% good boy. The shelter doesn’t know his specific breed but looks to be a lab-pit mix. He loves being indoors and sitting on people’s laps.

Mikka

Mikka is about a year old and is a hound mix. Craigen said Meka is excited to hopefully find her new family Saturday.

Otis

Otis is also looking for his forever home. He’s about a year old and is full of personality and energy.

There won’t be on-site adoptions Saturday, but attendees can start the process of adopting or fostering. All you have to do is reach out to Urgent Animals of Hearne on Facebook.

Along with meeting some precious pups, the event will also have a DJ, silent auction, vendors and a food truck. There will also be an opportunity to take photos with the Easter bunny for a $10 donation. All you’ll need to do is provide your own photo-taking device.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley Davidson’s new location, 4115 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

You can learn more about the event here.

