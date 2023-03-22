211 Texas call service line down

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 211 Texas call service line is currently down, according to 211 Texas Brazos Valley. The free, statewide 24-hour information and referral service provides information on community and social services.

officials say engineers are addressing the issue and will have the line running again as soon as possible.

Until lines are back up, people can get information on food pantries, emergency shelter, rent assistance, utility bill assistance, child care, and senior services on their website.

