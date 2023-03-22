Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Jones
Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion
The blessing boxes provide essential items, all for free.
Fourth Pink Box appears in Bryan-College Station
Williamson Drive right behind Legends Event Center in Midtown Park.
Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Devon Nye, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Hillcrest, and Kyla Fratus, an occupational...
Waco sisters-in-law give birth on the same day at hospital where they both work

Latest News

BigShots Golf Aggieland
Rotary Club of College Station hosting Mulligans for a Mission
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Atmospheric Rivers Explained - KBTX
Atmospheric Rivers Explained - KBTX