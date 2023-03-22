Another Atmospheric River event is happening. Here’s what that means

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you heard this weather buzzword discussed over the past several months? Atmospheric river. The California coast is currently experiencing the 12th atmospheric river event since the beginning of this past winter.

What exactly is an atmospheric river? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines one as a “relatively long, narrow [region] in the atmosphere – like rivers in the sky – that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics.”

Strong winds transport moisture from the Pacific Ocean into the California coast. That moisture is then lifted upwards into the atmosphere by mountain ranges along the California coast, causing the water vapor to condense into liquid water. Large amounts of rain and snowfall then impact the region.

Atmospheric rivers are driven by low-pressure systems that steer the moisture into the California coast. Those low-pressure systems don’t disappear after making landfall. They continue to move eastward and eventually impact the Brazos Valley. A weak cold front will move through the Brazos Valley Thursday into Friday, creating an elevated chance for scattered thunderstorms. Those storms will form from the same system dropping rain in California on Tuesday evening.

⚡️FRIDAY: @NWSSPC has included the Brazos Valley in a 1/5 chance for a very isolated, short-lived strong/severe storm. Higher risk expected just east of our area.



⏰Showers possible by mid-morning. Isolated strong storm eastern counties early-mid afternoon

⚠️Strong wind gusts pic.twitter.com/kTOm9WuiW9 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 22, 2023

Keep an eye on the weather on Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The highest risk is just east of the region.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.