AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day

He faces possible indictment in Manhattan. (Source: CNN/WSB/POOL VIA WSB/POOL/THE WASHINGTON POST/ACCESS HOLLYWOOD/CBS/DOJ/BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER/GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign will not meet Wednesday despite that being one of the days each week when the panel ordinarily convenes, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the panel has been meeting, three of the people said. The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear, but it would indicate that a vote on whether to indict Trump will be at least temporarily pushed back.

The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not be meeting as scheduled were not authorized to discuss those details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The development comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury, which is probing payments to silence a porn actor who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, is nearing the completion of its work.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.

Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.

Some of Donald Trump's associates have had their share of legal trouble. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, GETTY IMAGES)

_____

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Jones
Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion
The blessing boxes provide essential items, all for free.
Fourth Pink Box appears in Bryan-College Station
Williamson Drive right behind Legends Event Center in Midtown Park.
Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park
Devon Nye, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Hillcrest, and Kyla Fratus, an occupational...
Waco sisters-in-law give birth on the same day at hospital where they both work
Deon Howard, 23, was arrested on March 19 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to officials.
Police arrest man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home

Latest News

FILE - Denny and Myra Lacoste have run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria -- a...
Beloved nutria allowed to stay with adopted family
The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.
US is revamping organ transplant system
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured
This clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself