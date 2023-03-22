Arts Council, the Bush School connecting international artisans to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council and Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service teamed up to bring DAVA Artisanal Design- a group of indigenous women artisans from Mexico to College Station, as part of the school’s graduate program Capstone project. This year’s theme is the International Artisan Market and Cultural Exchange.

The group has collaborated to bring a number of local pop-up shops to the Brazos Valley, to promote the Mexican-based business. Tonight’s Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Event at the Arts Council will highlight the capstone projects by teaching the community about DAVA Artisanal Design. The international business focuses on traditional designs used to create high-quality, handcrafted shoes, and accessories.

Development and Operations Coordinator for the Arts Council Megan Le says one of the missions of the council is to make art accessible to all. She says this is the perfect opportunity to expose the Brazos Valley to different cultures and customs.

“Opening up a world where people can connect from different cultures and appreciate the arts that bring people together,” said Le.

Graduate student Jaclyn McJunkin says she’s honored to be part of something so great, and to be working with an amazing group of women.

“It has been a pleasure,” said McJunkin.

Tonight’s event is from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at The Arts Council at 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

This event is open to the public.

Complimentary refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Shoes by DAVA Artisanal Design will be available for purchase.

DAVA Artisan Design Event Schedule:

Arts Council of the Brazos Valley Wednesday, March 22 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

MSC Forsyth Gallery Thursday, March 23 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Downtown Bryan Farmer’s Market Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m



Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.