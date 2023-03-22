Brazos County Commissioners take steps toward veterans and mental health courts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners have taken a significant step towards forming a Veterans Court and/or Mental Health Court. On Tuesday, county leaders met to approve the creation of a committee that will determine the need for such courts.

“Putting this committee together I think will give us an opportunity to allow some outside people who maybe have nothing to do with a court process or those sorts of things or maybe they also can take a look at how a court is set up,” says Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

The committee is composed of members from various organizations, including Julie Anderson from Brazos County Health and Wellness, Jarvis Parson from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office and Elizabeth Zwiener from the Brazos County Attorney’s Office. Judge Roy Brantley will represent the Trial Court of Brazos County and Jennifer Goerig will represent the Brazos County Community Supervision/Adult Probation department. Attorney Nathanial T. Wood from the Public Defenders Office, Marty Thomas from the American Legion and Heather Huhnke from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will also serve on the committee.

Tiffany Love will represent the Veterans Administration Clinic, while Michelle Estes and Nancy Fahrenwald from Texas A&M Veterans Resource and Services will be present. Haley Bennett, a Texas A&M Graduate Student and Robert Reed from MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley complete the list of 14 committee members.

Studies show Texas has more than 1.4 million veterans, the highest number of any state, and almost one-third of veterans in the country end up in the criminal justice system. Studies also demonstrate that veterans are more likely to be arrested and incarcerated than non-veterans. However, research indicates that veteran courts are effective, with only 14% of veterans reoffending or facing new incarceration, compared to approximately 23% to 46% of defendants in traditional courts.

Advocates say veteran courts are well-suited to address many of the challenges veterans face, such as substance abuse and addiction, PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and military sexual trauma.

Currently, there are 31 specialty veteran courts serving 27 counties in Texas, and over 461 veteran treatment courts throughout the United States. Eligibility requirements for veteran treatment court vary depending on the offense with which the veteran is charged or accused. Additionally, most veteran courts handle misdemeanor cases, and not all courts accept veterans accused of violent crimes, although some specialty veteran treatment courts do accept veterans charged with felony offenses.

Retired Brigadier General Bentley Nettles, who also served as executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, will chair the committee. A Texas A&M graduate and successful attorney, Nettles deployed to Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq during his time in the Texas Army National Guard. He also served as general counsel for the Army Element Joint Force Headquarters in Austin and was a founding member and former chairman of Brazos Valley Cares, a nonprofit focused on assisting military veterans and their families.

“The judge and the commissioners have put a lot of professionals on this committee so my goal is to let them go out and get the information and bring it back together,’ says Nettles. “I think one of the toughest challenges that our veterans have is transitioning from a very structured environment like the military to a non-structured civilian environment.”

Nettles believes that whether the court is approved or not, addressing mental health requires a community effort to provide effective treatment.

“A lot of people, unless mental health issues touch them or their family, they’re not involved and that’s unfortunate,” says Nettles.

Nettles says the committee is expected to deliver its findings to the commissioners in May.

“I’ve asked the committee to provide me with their input by April 17. I’ve asked the judge if he could give us until May 1, to present a final document to them that way it gives us a couple of weeks to figure out if something that’s said makes sense or if I need to provide clarification or if we can package it,” says Nettles. “Clearly we want to do it in a concise manner that clearly communicates the intent of the committee.”

The Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting from 3/21/2023 can be viewed in the player below.

