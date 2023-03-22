Caldwell’s Weiss picks up 400th win in 15-0 run rule victory Tuesday
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell Head Softball Coach Wendy Weiss picked up her 400th career win last night in a 15-0 run rule victory over Giddings.
Coach Weiss started the program from scratch nearly 3 decades ago.
She is celebrating her 29th year with the Caldwell ISD this year and last night picked up a huge milestone victory.
