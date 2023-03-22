Celebrate the philanthropic efforts of community members at the CFBV Tribute Luncheon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s still time to purchase a ticket for the annual Community Foundation Tribute Luncheon.

Every year the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley celebrates and recognizes community members for their selflessness, generosity, and philanthropy.

Next month, the group will honor and celebrate the philanthropic efforts of Phoebe Watts, Ben Downs, and Gina and Bill Flores.

The event will be on April 25 starting at 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton.

You can purchase a sponsor table or make a luncheon reservation. Individual reservations are $75. Sponsorships range from $350-$2,500.

For Sponsorship or Luncheon information click here. For additional information call the Community Foundation Office at (979) 589-4305.

