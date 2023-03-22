CSISD superintendent announces retirement at the end of this school year

Martindale began his time as Principal in CSISD in 2007 before being named Superintendent in 2020.
College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.
College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.

Martindale made the announcement at the end of Tuesday night’s CSISD Board meeting. His retirement will be effective June 30, 2023.

“I am forever grateful for all of the colleagues I have been able to share this wonderful profession with over the last three decades,” Martindale said. “I want to specifically thank those in College Station ISD that welcomed me and my family to the community in July of 2007. After 32 years in public education, it is time for me to enter the next stage of my life.”

In 2007, Martindale joined CSISD as Principal of Rock Prairie Elementary. He later became the first principal of College Station High School and was eventually hired as CFO and Deputy Superintendent in Jan 2016. On April 21, 2020, he was named Superintendent.

Under his leadership, CSISD approved more than $78 million in bonds for renovations and technology, and voters also approved a Tax Ratification Election to increase teacher and staff pay.

Martindale and his wife, Alicia, who is a Spanish teacher at College Station High School, have two children. His daughter, Ava, is a senior at College Station High School and will attend the University of Texas-El Paso on a volleyball scholarship, while his son, Cooper, is a sophomore.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Frederick Lamont Hawkins, indicted on murder charges for his involvement in a double fatality...
Snook teen indicted, arrested for murder, aggravated assault after fleeing police
Rashawn Jones
Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion
Williamson Drive right behind Legends Event Center in Midtown Park.
Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park

Latest News

On World Down Syndrome Day, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center brought awareness to a program...
KBTX Project SEARCH
Earlier this month, College Station took the next steps on its separated bicycle lane project.
KBTX Bike lanes
No. 18 Franklin softball run-rules Fairfield 15-0
No. 18 Franklin softball run-rules Fairfield 15-0
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)