CSISD superintendent announces retirement at the end of this school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.

Martindale made the announcement at the end of Tuesday night’s CSISD Board meeting. His retirement will be effective June 30, 2023.

“I am forever grateful for all of the colleagues I have been able to share this wonderful profession with over the last three decades,” Martindale said. “I want to specifically thank those in College Station ISD that welcomed me and my family to the community in July of 2007. After 32 years in public education, it is time for me to enter the next stage of my life.”

In 2007, Martindale joined CSISD as Principal of Rock Prairie Elementary. He later became the first principal of College Station High School and was eventually hired as CFO and Deputy Superintendent in Jan 2016. On April 21, 2020, he was named Superintendent.

Under his leadership, CSISD approved more than $78 million in bonds for renovations and technology, and voters also approved a Tax Ratification Election to increase teacher and staff pay.

Martindale and his wife, Alicia, who is a Spanish teacher at College Station High School, have two children. His daughter, Ava, is a senior at College Station High School and will attend the University of Texas-El Paso on a volleyball scholarship, while his son, Cooper, is a sophomore.

