Doctor encourages colon cancer screenings for young adults

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - March is Colon Cancer Awareness month and although the month is almost over doctors continue to spread awareness and encourage you to get screened.

Dr. David Chase with Central Texas Endoscopy spoke with the Three to advise on ways to keep you healthy.

According to Chase, all adults should have some concerns about colon cancer because it’s one of the more common cancers in the United States.

“It’s only behind prostate and lung cancer for men, and breast and lung cancer for women in terms of frequency,” said Chase.

The doctor says in many cases there are no symptoms.

“It may present as you’ve been discovered to have an iron deficiency or anemia,” he said. “Sometimes, it may present in other ways. Unintentional weight loss, lower abdominal pain, or if you are seeing blood in the stool. Those would be some signs that you ought to get checked out sooner rather than later.”

Dr. Chase shares, certain lifestyle factors can ultimately lead up to colon cancer such as smoking and obesity. However, he says people that live a healthier lifestyle can still develop polyps, an extra piece of tissue that grows inside your body, that can already be or become cancerous.

“Polyps are small enough to be removed via the colonoscope at the time of the colonoscopy and if we are able to remove those polyps successfully then they never have a chance to grow into something worse later on.”

Over the last decade colon cancer has increased 15% in people between the ages of 40 and 50, according to Chase. He says now doctors have started screening at the age of 45.

“The best prevention is screening,” said the doctor.

If you or someone you know needs a colonoscopy screening contact Central Texas Endoscopy or give them a call at (877) 758-3476.

Business hours are Monday - Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

