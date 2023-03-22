Find Easter goodies at the 2nd Annual Brazos Valley Blessings Egg Hunt

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Blessings Community Easter Egg Hunt is back by popular demand!

On Saturday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., kids ages 1 to 18 can hunt for eggs filled with all sorts of small prizes.

There will be an Egg Hunt for each age group. With more than 2,000 eggs to give away, there’s sure to be enough for everyone.

C&J BBQ, Exotik Eatz, and Slovacek will cater the event, so bring your Easter baskets and come hungry.

Before heading out to Veteran’s Park this Saturday, be sure to pre-register your family for the hunt. You can fill out the registration form here.

For families who are unable to pre-register, the in-person sign up will begin at 12:15 p.m. at Veteran’s Park.

Brazos Valley Blessings is always looking for volunteers to help make their community-wide events possible. The time commitment for the Egg Hunt is 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re interested in joining the fun as a volunteer, you can do so here.

