Kupres awarded back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Mia Kupres earned back-to-back SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. This is Kupres’ fourth weekly honor of her career following an undefeated week in singles play.

Kupres extended her impressive singles record this week during the team’s pair of wins over then-No. 38 LSU (5-2) and then-No. 13 Miami (5-2). In the opening match of the week, she outlasted the Tigers’ Nina Geissler in a three-set thriller on court 3 (5-7, 6-1, 6-1). Doubling down against the Hurricanes, Kupres bested Isabella Pfennig on court 3 (7-6(3), 6-4). These wins increased her total dual match singles wins to 13, which leads both the team and the entire Southeastern Conference.

Kupres was added to a new doubles team this week, as she was paired with Mary Stoiana playing on court 2. They had two matches left unfinished due to doubles points being secured, but the pairing showed a lot of promise in their first outings.

Once again, her performances have been recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, as Kupres jumps another six spots in the singles rankings from No. 106 to No. 100.

Kupres and the Aggies head on a two-match road trip to face No. 58 Alabama and No. 11 Auburn, March 24 and 26, respectively.

