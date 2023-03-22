New program helps local heroes afford their dream home

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our local heroes give back to the community every day, so it’s only right that we return the favor.

That’s why Loan Officer, Jenny Donaho, and Realtor, Jeff Mills, are teaming up to launch the Help a Hero Home program.

With guidance from real estate and mortgage lending professionals, veterans, police officers, firefighters, teachers, doctors, and nurses will learn how to take advantage of down payment assistance, tax credits, government grants, and much more.

“It can be daunting hearing the words ‘down payment assistance,’ or just getting help in general. That’s what we’re here to do. We want to educate people on where those funds are and how to get them,” Donaho said.

Mills says as a veteran and retired firefighter, this program is close to his heart.

“Jenny and I both love to give back to our community, so we are partnering to help anyone that falls into that realm of a hero, the people who serve our community,” he said.

Through the Help a Hero Home program, Movement Mortgage committed to giving up $500 towards closing cost.

Additionally, Mills will donate up to 25% of his commission to help with closing cost.

To find out more about Help a Hero Home, contact Donaho at 979-218-0420 or Mills at 979-595-6187.

