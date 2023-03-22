No. 18 Franklin softball run-rules Fairfield 15-0

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 18 Franklin softball team (19-4) beat Fairfield 15-0 in 3 innings Tuesday night at Lion Field.

The Lions scored 7 runs in the third inning to end the game, all of which were on wild pitches.

Hailey Fannin had an inside-the-park 2-run home run. Traci Lowry added an inside-the-park grand slam and Reese Cotrell hit a solo home run to help build a commanding 8-0 lead after two innings.

Franklin will stay home this Friday to host Teague.

