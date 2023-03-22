No. 18 Franklin softball run-rules Fairfield 15-0

Franklin softball and baseball sign
Franklin softball and baseball sign(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 18 Franklin softball team (19-4) beat Fairfield 15-0 in 3 innings Tuesday night at Lion Field.

The Lions scored 7 runs in the third inning to end the game, all of which were on wild pitches.

Hailey Fannin had an inside-the-park 2-run home run. Traci Lowry added an inside-the-park grand slam and Reese Cotrell hit a solo home run to help build a commanding 8-0 lead after two innings.

Franklin will stay home this Friday to host Teague.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Frederick Lamont Hawkins, indicted on murder charges for his involvement in a double fatality...
Snook teen indicted, arrested for murder, aggravated assault after fleeing police
Rashawn Jones
Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion
Williamson Drive right behind Legends Event Center in Midtown Park.
Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Franklin baseball team huddle
No. 4 Franklin baseball tops Fairfield 4-2