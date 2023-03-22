No. 4 Franklin baseball tops Fairfield 4-2

Franklin baseball team huddle
Franklin baseball team huddle(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 4 Franklin baseball team (15-1-1) beat Fairfield 4-2 Tuesday night at Lion Field in District 20-3A play.

The Lions’ took the lead in the third inning when Colby Smith stole home to go up 3-2. Franklin tacked on another run in the fourth inning when Noah Tart’s sac fly scored Dean Rampy. The Lions trailed 1-0 in the first inning and then 2-1 in the second.

Franklin will host Teague this Friday.

