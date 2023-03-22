Rotary Club of College Station hosting Mulligans for a Mission

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Rotary Club of College Station is gearing up for their Mulligans for a Mission fundraiser.

The event will be on April 20 at BigShots Golf with check in at 6 p.m.

Tickets include two hours of golfing, dinner, and two tickets for an alcoholic beverage if you choose.

Individual tickets are $125 and tee box tickets are $600 for six people.

There are also sponsorships starting at $750 and ranging to $5,000.

Money raised helps the rotary club support advancing literacy and youth leadership.

