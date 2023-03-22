School renovations coming to CSISD thanks to bond funds and board approval

Over $10 million from 2021 bonds will be used
The pool improvements will get started in April and the school improvements will both begin...
The pool improvements will get started in April and the school improvements will both begin this summer.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD Board approved the use of 2021 bond funds Tuesday night to go toward three projects in the district.

The Pebble Creek Elementary School will use over $3 million to complete a renovation including painting and purchasing hardware.

A&M Consolidated High School was approved for a $5 million larger renovation. This renovation will include the principal’s office, one-third of classrooms, adding two new science labs and improving the security vestibule.

Lastly, the district pool located at College Station Middle School will be getting a facelift for the price of $2 million.

All of these projects passed with unanimous approval. The pool improvements will get started in April and the school improvements will both begin this summer. All of those are expected to be completed by Fall 2023.

Another project for a CSISD campus was met with some hesitation. An upgrade to the College Station High School baseball and softball batting cages was proposed with leftover funds from the 2015 bond and booster club donations.

The Cougar Booster Club raised over $100,000 for the project. This would put the batting cages in a covered location. The project was approved in a 6-1 vote, with questions about public-private partnership guidelines.

