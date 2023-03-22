Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Jones
Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion
The blessing boxes provide essential items, all for free.
Fourth Pink Box appears in Bryan-College Station
Williamson Drive right behind Legends Event Center in Midtown Park.
Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park
Devon Nye, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Hillcrest, and Kyla Fratus, an occupational...
Waco sisters-in-law give birth on the same day at hospital where they both work
Deon Howard, 23, was arrested on March 19 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to officials.
Police arrest man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home

Latest News

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today, just days after the fallout from two U.S. bank...
The Fed raises interest rates
One goal of The Texas A&M University Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education is...
Texas A&M launches Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education
The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’
A superintendent donated a kidney to one of her teachers in need.
‘That’s pretty special’: Superintendent donates kidney to teacher in need
Regis Martinez explains the impawcations of SCOTUS case Jack Daniels v VIP Products
Squeaky toy causes trademark dog-fight at the Supreme Court