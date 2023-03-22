Texas A&M launches Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education

One goal of The Texas A&M University Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education is...
One goal of The Texas A&M University Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education is to enhance the quality of early childhood education across Texas.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University is launching a new program that focuses on supporting education at all stages of life.

The Texas A&M University Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education’s goal is promoting both learning and development within all young children and their families. Driven with cutting-edge research, they say it’s all about enhancing the quality of early childhood education across Texas.

Housed in the School of Education and Human Development (SEHD), the institute will “solve complex issues in early childhood from diverse perspectives by generating rigorous research that informs practice and policy, mentoring the next generation of early childhood scholars and practitioners and leading outreach initiatives for early childhood practitioners across Texas and beyond.”

The institute will collaborate with the Texas A&M Becky Gates Children’s Center to take the solutions developed in the institute directly to children, families and educators.

They will also work closely with affiliate members, which include AgriLife Extension, Texas A&M System institutions and Texas A&M centers in SEHD, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

For more information on the institute, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Jones
Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion
The blessing boxes provide essential items, all for free.
Fourth Pink Box appears in Bryan-College Station
Williamson Drive right behind Legends Event Center in Midtown Park.
Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park
Devon Nye, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Hillcrest, and Kyla Fratus, an occupational...
Waco sisters-in-law give birth on the same day at hospital where they both work
Deon Howard, 23, was arrested on March 19 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to officials.
Police arrest man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home

Latest News

This new Bryan boutique-style plant store offers over 100 different types of houseplants, plant...
Pot Heads Plant Shop opens in Bryan, offers over 100 different plant types
211 Texas call service line down
Pot Heads Plant Shop owner shares tips for beginners
Pot Heads Plant Shop owner shares tips for beginners
Pot Heads Plant Shop owner shares tips for spring, summer
Pot Heads Plant Shop owner shares tips for spring, summer