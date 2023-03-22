Texas A&M launches Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University is launching a new program that focuses on supporting education at all stages of life.

The Texas A&M University Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education’s goal is promoting both learning and development within all young children and their families. Driven with cutting-edge research, they say it’s all about enhancing the quality of early childhood education across Texas.

Housed in the School of Education and Human Development (SEHD), the institute will “solve complex issues in early childhood from diverse perspectives by generating rigorous research that informs practice and policy, mentoring the next generation of early childhood scholars and practitioners and leading outreach initiatives for early childhood practitioners across Texas and beyond.”

The institute will collaborate with the Texas A&M Becky Gates Children’s Center to take the solutions developed in the institute directly to children, families and educators.

They will also work closely with affiliate members, which include AgriLife Extension, Texas A&M System institutions and Texas A&M centers in SEHD, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

