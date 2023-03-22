Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff slimed for a good cause
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The top fundraisers at Houston Elementary in Bryan ISD’s Kid’s Heart Challenge got to have fun with slime.
They were able to slime their principal and coach at the end of the school’s Field Day to celebrate the money they raised for the Kids Heart Challenge.
More than $11,000 was raised for the American Heart Association.
