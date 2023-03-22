Treat of the Day: Milam County 4-H member shows Grand Champion Steer in Houston
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to 17-year-old Stiles Patin.
The 4-H member from Milam County exhibited and sold a grand champion steer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
The steer sold for $550,000 during the Junior Market Steer Auction this past weekend.
Since its beginning in 1932, the rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education.
