Treat of the Day: Milam County 4-H member shows Grand Champion Steer in Houston

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to 17-year-old Stiles Patin.

The 4-H member from Milam County exhibited and sold a grand champion steer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The steer sold for $550,000 during the Junior Market Steer Auction this past weekend.

Since its beginning in 1932, the rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education.

