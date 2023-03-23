A&M Consolidated’s ‘Great Wall of Tiger’ has not allowed a goal in over two months

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger soccer team will put their 14 match winning streak on the line Friday night at 6:30 p.m. when they open up the Class 5A UIL Soccer Playoffs against the Ellison Lady Eagles at Tiger Field.

The Lady Tigers got off to a rocky start to the season sporting a 1-4-and 2 record heading into District 21-5A play.

“We had a growing pre-season so we came in and played a lot of tough teams on purpose. Potentially playing Class 6A power houses up in DFW and we came out of that a little disheartened. We knew (those tough opponents) was going to make us battle tested for district so now we feel like that has paid off,” said head coach Caleb Blakley.

The Lady Tigers went onto win the District 21-5A Championship thanks to not allowing a goal during league play and out scoring their opponents 54-0.

“We call our back line The Great Wall of Tiger!” added Blakley.

“Our defense has done amazing this year! They have had complete shut outs all district, but also both our goalies Reagan and Hailey have done amazing,” said Lady Tiger Center Forward Lily Hickson.

When ask if the team is surprised by their success over the last two months, Lady Tiger Center Back Grace Tomlinson said, “Honestly, I think it’s shocking everybody, but it’s a great shock. We are just getting to the brink of what we are capable of and we are ready to go into the playoffs with that mentality.”

“I think family (playing for each other) is a big part of it because you have to have a lot of team chemistry to be able to play together and just make it work,” concluded Lady Tiger Outside Back Avery Carnes.

A&M Consolidated (15-4-2) will host Ellison (9-12-2) Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Field on the A&M Consolidated High School campus.

