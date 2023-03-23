Baylor Scott & White celebrate new renovations to emergency department

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Brenham completed renovations for their emergency department.

The project, which starting in 2018, replaced 10 emergency exam areas with 13 private exam rooms and two “fast-track” rooms. Other improvements included an enhanced entrance and expanded nurses’ station. The $2.3 million construction was funded by The Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation in Brenham.

“Staff are loving this, truly this is a dream come true for them, they have been involved in the planning from day one so really this is their ER. They were very intentional with how it was designed and how it was going to be set up for our patients and for them to use this space,” said Blake Barnes, Vice President of Operations for Baylor Scott & White.

With speed being essential for emergency care, these new renovations will also help slim down response time for future patients.

“When you talk about speed it’s absolutely important to make sure that we are being as efficient and as quick as possible to make sure that we are giving great care to our patients, a great experience and making sure that we are helping them get better in their journey,” said Barnes.

