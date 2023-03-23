Classroom Champion: McKinzie Seale From Lovelady Highschool

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion McKinzie Seale.

The Lovelady High School senior has a 5.0 grade point average and ranks number 2 in her class. McKinzie is a member of the Beta Club, FCCLA, 4-H along with being a V-F-W Voice of Democracy Scholarship receiptent.

“She’s helpful.” Say’s Math Teacher, Steven Embrick. “ She’s not willing to take too much pride. And if anyone asks for help, she’s willing to take her time and help her if she can. I’ve seen that many times. There are students that are struggling, and so you’re just go up to them and just give me a hand. She’s not afraid to ask questions. If she doesn’t understand it, which, you know, so she can actually help other kids.

Athletically McKinzie plays volleyball and softball for the Lady Lions. She was a second team All District honoree in softball last season as the Lady Lions played for the Class 2A State Championship and wrapped up the year with an impressive 35-5-and 2 record.

“You know, we played for the state championship in softball.” Says Head Volleyball Coach, Peyton Hoffman. “you know, she was a part of that team. But this year, you know, just the way that she’s gotten better from her junior to her senior year, she’s gotten a lot better just defensively, offensively. She’s put in a lot of work from last year to this year. you know, you can see that in the way that she plays and last year she was more of a role player for us and this year she’s more of a leader for us. So she’s had to step up into a leadership role for us. And she’s done a good job.”

As for who inspires her. McKinzie say’s its her parents.

“Both of my parents, because they really like helped push me to where I am right now, like educationally and like with my time management and juggling my school, my sports and volunteering and everything. And neither of them went to college. And so this is like a really big deal for me to be the first in my family to get a degree.”

McKinzie plans on attending Sam Houston State and majoring in kinesiology while minoring in American sign language. Congratulations to McKinzie Seale of Lovelady High School. This weeks News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.