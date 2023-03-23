Dance, worship, and give back at the BYX Island Party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some big names in music are set to hit the stage this spring for the 28th Annual Island Party Music Festival.

Island Party is a family-friendly, community-inclusive event happening at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Saturday, March 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The lineup is stacked with HARBOUR, Peach Tree Rascals, and Saint Motel headlining.

For the men of BYX, it’s all about giving back. Proceeds from Island Party will be donated to Living Water International, a faith-based nonprofit organization that helps communities in developing countries create sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene programs.

Last year, the fraternity raised $41,000 for Living Water International and they’re hoping to beat that number this year.

“It’s just awesome. We bring together this team of 30 guys. We work hard for nine months for this one night, 3,000 people come out and allow us to be able to donate tens of thousands of dollars to an organization that’s actually changing the world. We can do that from here, with our time and our blessings, and our capabilities,” BYX Brother, Jackson Benge, explained.

You can purchase your Island Party tickets for just $25 here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.