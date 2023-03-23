Dance, worship, and give back at the BYX Island Party

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some big names in music are set to hit the stage this spring for the 28th Annual Island Party Music Festival.

Island Party is a family-friendly, community-inclusive event happening at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Saturday, March 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The lineup is stacked with HARBOUR, Peach Tree Rascals, and Saint Motel headlining.

For the men of BYX, it’s all about giving back. Proceeds from Island Party will be donated to Living Water International, a faith-based nonprofit organization that helps communities in developing countries create sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene programs.

Last year, the fraternity raised $41,000 for Living Water International and they’re hoping to beat that number this year.

“It’s just awesome. We bring together this team of 30 guys. We work hard for nine months for this one night, 3,000 people come out and allow us to be able to donate tens of thousands of dollars to an organization that’s actually changing the world. We can do that from here, with our time and our blessings, and our capabilities,” BYX Brother, Jackson Benge, explained.

You can purchase your Island Party tickets for just $25 here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Motorcycle crash closes University Dr. Wednesday night
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
This new Bryan boutique-style plant store offers over 100 different types of houseplants, plant...
Pot Heads Plant Shop opens in Bryan, offers over 100 different plant types
College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.
CSISD superintendent announces retirement at the end of this school year

Latest News

Local “celebrities” are coupled up with a partner to perform a dance, competing for bragging...
Get ready to dance ‘For the Health of It’ at the USO
Sparrow Lane
Get a personalized charm necklace and more at Sparrow Lane
HEB campus delivery
Get groceries fast, make your shopping easy with A&M Campus Delivery program
THE THR3E(Recurring) - BYX Island Party happening Saturday, March 25