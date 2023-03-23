Focus at Four: Organization working to help veterans and families in crisis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Homelessness, mental health, reemployment and military life transition are just a few of the problems affecting veterans and their families.

The state of Texas is home to more than 1.4 million veterans, which represents the second-largest state veteran population in the country, according to Endeavors.

The organization is committed to providing the support needed to those who have served and their families.

“We offer a wide scope of wellness, mind, body, and spirit to kind of incorporate not only the physical, spiritual, and mental health but the connection to community and to each other,” said Annie Erickson, Senior Director of Veteran and Community Based Services.

Erickson said services can also be obtained virtually they are able to reach out to veterans in some of the more rural communities in Texas.

“We offer the veterans and their families wrap-around case management services by providing an individualized plan,” said Erickson. “We also have housing programs that will help them locate affordable housing and also assist with rental assistance.”

You can learn more about Endeavor’s Veteran Services here.

