Focus at Four: Staffing shortages continue at restaurants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Restaurant Association reported that in 2022, sales surpassed $900 billion, increasing by about 12.5% from 2021.

Sales are expected to keep increasing in 2023, reaching $997 billion by the end of the year, but many restaurant owners and operators have to cope with staffing shortages.

“Staff who are still working in the restaurant industry are now working longer hours and more stressed trying to cover larger sections or shifts that would be covered by another person,” says Brian Duncan, President of me&u USA, a global leader in at-table ordering specializing in restaurants and bars.

Duncan said there are some ways that restaurant owners and managers can help deal with these shortages.

Scan-order-pay technology can help enhance customer experience, according to Duncan.

“The technology allows you at the end of the night to pay your bill yourself, right? You can decide when you’re ready to go, and simply pay your bill from your own mobile device.”

You can learn more by visiting https://www.meandu.com/

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.