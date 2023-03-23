Get groceries fast, make your shopping easy with A&M Campus Delivery program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s convenient, easy, and fast, and pretty soon, H-E-B’s Campus Delivery program will cater to universities all over the state.

Diane Besosa with H-E-B says the campus delivery program started back in 2021 and after two years of success, they are now looking to expand their services to more campuses.

“Right now we are still concentrating a lot on Texas A&M as well as launching the program with Texas A&M San Antonio, University of Texas in Austin, and Sam Houston State as well.”

This isn’t just your average home delivery service, the Texas grocery chain has deals and coupons that make for hundreds of savings each week.

By using the H-E-B mobile app or shopping online you can have groceries delivered to you curbside, on campus, or at home at your scheduled time.

“We have personal shoppers that will hand pick the order and it’s still operated through our Favor delivery drivers,” said Besosa.

The campus delivery option is available to all Texas A&M students, faculty and staff on the College Station main and West campuses.

Visit HEB.com or use MY HEB app to make an order, or to get coupons or Digideals for savings each week.

