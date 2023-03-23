Get a personalized charm necklace and more at Sparrow Lane
“We have a variety of different charms, you can customize them”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sparrow Lane is known for their antique furniture and home décor, but did you know they sell jewelry?
The store in Downtown Bryan has a ton of cute, affordable jewelry ranging from gold, silver, and even a mixture of both.
Sparrow Lane carries brands like Farrah B and Bracha- a water and sweat-resistant jewelry.
Sales Associate Haley Thurman says they sell necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets.
“We have the simple pieces that anybody can wear but we do have a couple of those trendy pieces.”
Thurman says the Farrah B Charm Collection is popular because you can personalize your own necklace with different charms.
“People look at our charm bar. We have a variety of different charms, you can customize them. We have initials, little trinkets, just different things.”
Thurman says they have a little something everyone.
The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
