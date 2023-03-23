Get a personalized charm necklace and more at Sparrow Lane

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sparrow Lane is known for their antique furniture and home décor, but did you know they sell jewelry?

The store in Downtown Bryan has a ton of cute, affordable jewelry ranging from gold, silver, and even a mixture of both.

Sparrow Lane carries brands like Farrah B and Bracha- a water and sweat-resistant jewelry.

Sales Associate Haley Thurman says they sell necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets.

“We have the simple pieces that anybody can wear but we do have a couple of those trendy pieces.”

Thurman says the Farrah B Charm Collection is popular because you can personalize your own necklace with different charms.

“People look at our charm bar. We have a variety of different charms, you can customize them. We have initials, little trinkets, just different things.”

Thurman says they have a little something everyone.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

