Get ready to dance ‘For the Health of It’ at the USO

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Time travel back to the 40′s and spend a night at the USO for this year’s Dancing For the Health of It! fundraiser.

Local “celebrities” are coupled up with a partner to perform a dance, competing for bragging rights, the coveted Mirror Ball trophy and, of course, raising funds for Health For All.

Health For All is a local nonprofit with a mission to provide and expand access to free, high-quality and comprehensive, primary and preventive health care to low-income, medically uninsured individuals in the Brazos Valley.

Executive Director Liz Dickey says this is a great night to let your hair down and raise funds for critical healthcare.

Join KBTX’s Katie Aupperle and the rest of the competitors at the Hilton Ballroom on April 1 at 6 p.m. Be sure to wear your best 1940′s attire.

“We are fully embracing the theme. Expect to be transported in time. It’s going to be so much fun,” Dickey said.

If you don’t have a 40′s themed outfit, Dickey encourages you to wear red, white, and blue.

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite by donating, $1 equals one vote.

“The celebrity who raises the most money gets to take home that giant Mirror Ball trophy,” Dickey said.

Every dollar donated is 100% tax-deductible and will stay right here in town to help the Brazos Valley community.

Your ticket to the event includes dinner, wine, and the show. You can purchase your tickets here.

