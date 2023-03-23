From The Ground Up: Farmers are looking forward to a great year of growing wheat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Farmers are looking forward to wheat season after seeing some favorable weather and decreasing fertilizer prices.

After the weather from the end of the year, Falls County producer Dawson Hering believes his wheat will grow back just in time for the season.

“The colder weather really helped for a longer period,” Hering says. “It helped it tiller out better, and we got some rains through there and then it warmed up, so it’s really come out and grown right after the cold went away.”

Hering has also seen encouraging trends with fertilizer prices. The price for a ton of fertilizer dropped hundreds of dollars compared to last year.

“When the crop was put in, it cost about three times what the year before cost per acre,” Hering says. “And that’s the same amount of poundage and same amount of units.”

With lower input costs and favorable weather to start the year, producers are hoping for more blessings throughout the year.

