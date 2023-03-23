Madisonville gets monthly curbside bulk trash collection service

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville residents have a new curbside bulk trash collection service starting in April.

Residents can place up to 100 pounds of bulk trash to be picked up on the first Monday of each month.

To get this service, just notify the city about the pickup no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before. Residents also need to have the trash out at the edge of their property no later than 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Tires, hazardous waste and refrigerators will not be picked up.

For questions, email communityrelations@ci.Madisonville.tx.us or call 936-348-2748.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.