Madisonville gets monthly curbside bulk trash collection service

Pickup will be on the first Monday of every month
The City of Madisonville will provide a monthly curbside bulk trash collection service beginning in April 2023.(City of Madisonville)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville residents have a new curbside bulk trash collection service starting in April.

Residents can place up to 100 pounds of bulk trash to be picked up on the first Monday of each month.

To get this service, just notify the city about the pickup no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before. Residents also need to have the trash out at the edge of their property no later than 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Tires, hazardous waste and refrigerators will not be picked up.

For questions, email communityrelations@ci.Madisonville.tx.us or call 936-348-2748.

