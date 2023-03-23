New clinic and wellness center to bring overall health to Brazos County

BS&W leaders say they’re ready for expansion in order to keep up with healthcare demand in the growing Brazos County.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott and White College Station opened the doors of its new clinic and wellness center in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.

The wellness center is the first of its kind from BS&W. It will focus on comprehensive health and wellness including health education, nutrition, and physical activity.

“We are excited to open our newest clinic and the wellness center in College Station to serve the healthcare needs of this community,” said Jason Jennings, president of Baylor Scott & White College Station Region. “Our goal was to make these important services and educational programs as convenient as possible.”

BS&W leaders say they’re ready for expansion in order to keep up with healthcare demand in the growing Brazos County.

“The clinic is open to any patient that wants to come here but we see a lot of folks who don’t want to drive to another clinic and pass this one up. They want to be closer to where they’re at and closer to where they work so they can get in, get what they need and then go on about their business and so this is going to serve that purpose,” Linda Clark, BS&W COO said.

The wellness clinic is named after Dr. Robert Conte. He served the BS&W Board of Directors and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. With no cure, Dr. Conte focused on overall wellness and physical health.

The new clinic and wellness center are located near the BS&W Hospital, at 4035 Texas 6 Frontage Road.

