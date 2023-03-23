No. 2 Aggies face Crimson Tide in road conference match Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama -- The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opens a two-match road trip, taking on the No. 58 Crimson Tide, Friday, March 24 at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium, with first serve set for 3 p.m.

The Aggies (17-1, 5-0 SEC) secured a top-15 ranked win over then-No. 13 Miami, 5-2, last time out. The Hurricanes were the aggressors in doubles as they claimed courts 1 and 5, winning the point. The momentum flipped in singles for the Maroon & White as the Aggie underclassmen put on an incredible display. Sophomore Jeanette Mireles quickly tied the teams with a win on court 6 over Maya Tahan (6-4, 6-3). The A&M freshmen then stepped up, as then-No. 106 Mia Kupres gave A&M the lead by besting Isabella Pfennig on court 3 (7-6(3), 6-4), while then-No. 80 Daria Smetannikov followed suit on court 5 outlasting Mia Mack on court 5 (7-5, 6-4). Clinching the match was sophomore then-No. 3 Mary Stoiana, following a three-set thriller on court 1 in which she secured another ranked win over then-No. 13 Alexa Noel (1-6, 6-4, 6-2). Then-No. 90 Jayci Goldsmith added a win of her own, as she battled Audrey Boch-Collins on court 4 (1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5).

“We’ve had some great practices here in Tuscaloosa,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Our team is playing with a high level of confidence right now, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we perform tomorrow in another SEC battle”

The Aggies hold a winning record all-time over the Crimson Tide, 7-4. In the team’s last matchup, A&M secured a 6-1 win at the Mitchell Tennis Center, however the last match played in Tuscaloosa was won by Alabama (4-3).

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released a new set of team, singles and doubles rankings March 21, which featured seven team members. In singles, Stoiana remained the highest ranked Aggie, as she jumped another two spots from No. 5 to No. 3. Carson Branstine landed at the No. 54 spot, while Gianna Pielet currently holds the No. 90 ranking. Freshmen Kupres and Smetannikov followed one another at the No. 100 and No. 101 positions, respectively. Goldsmith rounded out the group of ranked Aggies at No. 120. A&M’s seven ranked singles players leads the Southeastern Conference. In doubles, the Maroon & White still boast three ranked pairs, with No. 3 Branstine/Stoiana leading the way. Goldsmith/Stoiana claim No. 42, while Goldsmith/Salma Ewing improve one spot landing at No. 46.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies are currently on a nine-match win streak.

Freshman Mia Kupres leads the Aggies with 13 dual match singles wins.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 12 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, courts 1 and 2 hold the highest winning percentage at .846.

The Aggies boast a .917 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

A&M has only allowed 15 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .933.

Goldsmith is on an eight-match winning streak which leads the team.

Gianna Pielet remains undefeated in dual match singles play (4-0).

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 18 dual matches.

The Aggies are currently on a 21-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

Stoiana has been awarded three SEC Player of the Week honors so far this season, totaling seven in her career.

Kupres leads all conference rookies with four SEC Freshman of the week Honors this season.

The Maroon & White have swept eight opponents this season.

A&M have won 45 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

The Aggies boast seven ranked singles players along with three ranked doubles teams.

The seven ranked singles players leads the SEC for most ranked players, and is tied for most in the nation.

