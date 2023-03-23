Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, the plane that made an emergency landing in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center was taken of the property.

In December of 2022, a Louisiana pilot made an emergency landing on land owned by the Bryan Business Council. Since then, the pilot of the plane filed a lawsuit against Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez. In the lawsuit, Rene Borell asks for his plane back. Borell accused Guitierrez of holding the plane for ransom and he says Gutierrez is asking for $250,000 in damages.

Gutierrez’s lawyer, Matt Doss, said they haven’t issued a counter-lawsuit yet, but will soon.

Thursday morning, the plane was removed from the field between Jones Road and Highway 47. The operation took over an hour to get the plane out of the field and to Easterwood Airport.

According to Mike Gentry, Lawyer for the Bryan Business Council, a company called Lone Star Retrieval helped take the plane. He told KBTX that attorneys from the airplane owner scheduled the removal.

The pilot of the plane, Rene Borell, told KBTX in a phone call that the FAA is set to conduct an investigation on the plane on Friday morning. Borell said they’ll look into what caused the engine failure, which resulted in the emergency landing. He said the plane will stay at Easterwood Airport until the investigation is complete.

