Police investigating shooting near Pearl Apartments

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl Apartments(Donnie Tuggle)
By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. near the Pearl Apartments.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday police said the scene was still considered active and were asking people to avoid the area.

Police tell KBTX the incident started as a big fight and then a shooting happened.

Police said nobody was injured.

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as information becomes available.

