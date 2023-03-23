Police investigating shooting near Pearl Apartments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. near the Pearl Apartments.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday police said the scene was still considered active and were asking people to avoid the area.

Officers are currently working a shooting investigation in the 600 block of Harvey Rd, The Pearl Apartments. This is an active scene and we ask resident to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/d7krYXyPo7 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 23, 2023

Police tell KBTX the incident started as a big fight and then a shooting happened.

Police said nobody was injured.

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.