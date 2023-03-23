Taylor to appear on SEC Network March Madness Coverage

KBTX Joni Taylor
KBTX Joni Taylor(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor will appear on the SEC Network’s coverage of the NCAA Tournament as a guest analyst March 24-25.

Taylor will be in the SEC Network studio, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, to cover the Sweet 16. The SEC is tied for the most teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament field with four.

The Sweet 16 is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and will conclude after the 5:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

