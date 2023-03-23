Tomb of the Unknown Solider one step closer to completion

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station broke ground on a new site that will be used to honor fallen soldiers.

Never Forget Garden’s Tomb of the Unknown Solider will be showcased to memorialize all of the missing and unknown servicemen and women who put their lives on the line to protect the United States.

The members of the Never Forget Garden board say that this project has been a year and a half in the making.

Brandon Gaines, Vice Chair of Never Forget Garden, says this is a way to honor all soldiers that fought in wars throughout history.

“Now we have a place where we can honor the soldiers that have died from the revolution all the way to the current day,” said Gaines.

The Tomb of the Unknown Solider will be showcased at Veterans Park located at 3101 Harvey Rd.

Never Forget Garden is hopeful the project will be completed around Veteran’s Day.

