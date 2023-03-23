Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students showcase art at state capital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station ISD students are showing off their artistic talent.

Cole Herbilin and Lauren Coulston were selected to have their art showcased at the state capital as part of an exhibit of school art from across the state of Texas.

The exhibit is being held at the Bullock Texas State History Museum during the month of March.

