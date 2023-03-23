Upcoming seminar focused on vision skills improving athletic performance

Apex Performance Vision Prism Training
Apex Performance Vision Prism Training(Apex Performance Vision)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Dr. Lisa Januskey and the Apex Performance Vision Team will host a free seminar entitled Leveling Up Your Game with Sports Vision Training on Saturday.

Athletes can come out on March 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Public Library in College Station.

This event is for athletes who are interested in learning how to train visual skills that impact their athletic performance. Dr. Lisa Januskey says athletes will discover why skills such as visual processing speed, eye-teaming, and visualization can have an even greater effect on athletic performance than visual acuity.

You can participate in sports vision drills and experience high-tech equipment.

Apex Performance Vision is the Brazos Valley’s first and only clinic devoted to sports vision, vision therapy, and optometric neuro-rehabilitation.

Dr. Lisa Januskey, an optometrist, founded Apex in January 2022 to augment visual skills in athletes to make them more competitive, help children struggling with learning-related vision disorders read more efficiently, straighten eye-turns, improve vision in people with lazy eye, and rehabilitate people who have lost visual skills due to brain injury.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
Police say 4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Motorcycle crash closes University Dr. Wednesday night
This new Bryan boutique-style plant store offers over 100 different types of houseplants, plant...
Pot Heads Plant Shop opens in Bryan, offers over 100 different plant types
College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.
CSISD superintendent announces retirement at the end of this school year

Latest News

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new...
Baylor Scott & White celebrate new renovations to emergency department
Thursday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 3/23
Thursday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 3/23
The Classical Symphony concert is Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at Texas A&M University's Rudder...
BVSO announces upcoming Classical Symphony concert
Students spend over a week showcasing their animals and agriculture-focused projects in hopes...
Students score big at 67th Annual Brazos County Youth Livestock Show