Upcoming seminar focused on vision skills improving athletic performance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Dr. Lisa Januskey and the Apex Performance Vision Team will host a free seminar entitled Leveling Up Your Game with Sports Vision Training on Saturday.

Athletes can come out on March 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Public Library in College Station.

This event is for athletes who are interested in learning how to train visual skills that impact their athletic performance. Dr. Lisa Januskey says athletes will discover why skills such as visual processing speed, eye-teaming, and visualization can have an even greater effect on athletic performance than visual acuity.

You can participate in sports vision drills and experience high-tech equipment.

Apex Performance Vision is the Brazos Valley’s first and only clinic devoted to sports vision, vision therapy, and optometric neuro-rehabilitation.

Dr. Lisa Januskey, an optometrist, founded Apex in January 2022 to augment visual skills in athletes to make them more competitive, help children struggling with learning-related vision disorders read more efficiently, straighten eye-turns, improve vision in people with lazy eye, and rehabilitate people who have lost visual skills due to brain injury.

