Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time in three decades

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Vinyl records have made a resurgence over the past few years but at the end of 2022 the once dominant medium reclaimed its crown.

According to reports from National Public Radio and British Broadcasting Company, vinyl records have outsold CDs for the first time since 1987.

Stores like Curious Collections Vinyl Records & More in Bryan saw the popularity of vinyl records growing and figured it was only a matter of time before it surpassed CDs in popularity.

“To see it actually happening now with me working in the industry is really exciting,” said manager Hollye Rush.

Vinyl records have had higher revenue sales than CDs for a number of years. 2022 was the first time in more than three decades that they sold more physical copies than CDs.

Curious Collections owner Mary House really saw popularity grow during the pandemic in 2020.

She thinks people can have more of a connection with vinyl records that they may not be able to get with music from a streaming service.

“When you sit and listen to a vinyl record you actually feel like the artist is playing a personal concert for you in your living room,” said House.

The recent resurgence also has to do with a newer and younger audience starting to collect vinyl records.

“The older generation that comes in the store are more curious about getting their old vinyl out and playing them again, they’re interested in these young kids that are wanting to see vinyl on their shelves,” said House.

Curious Collection is gearing up for Record Store Day happening on April 22.

The store will have special edition vinyl records on sale that will only be available that day.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Jones
Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
The blessing boxes provide essential items, all for free.
Fourth Pink Box appears in Bryan-College Station
Williamson Drive right behind Legends Event Center in Midtown Park.
Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park
College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.
CSISD superintendent announces retirement at the end of this school year

Latest News

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Crash forces University Dr. closure
The city of College Station broke ground on a new site that will be used to honor fallen...
Tomb of the Unknown Solider one step closer to completion
Voting center
Citizens Polling Location Committee makes progress ahead of election season
Texas A&M launches Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education
Texas A&M creates new institute