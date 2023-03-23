Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time in three decades

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Vinyl records have made a resurgence over the past few years but at the end of 2022 the once dominant medium reclaimed its crown.

According to reports from National Public Radio and British Broadcasting Company, vinyl records have outsold CDs for the first time since 1987.

Stores like Curious Collections Vinyl Records & More in Bryan saw the popularity of vinyl records growing and figured it was only a matter of time before it surpassed CDs in popularity.

“To see it actually happening now with me working in the industry is really exciting,” said manager Hollye Rush.

Vinyl records have had higher revenue sales than CDs for a number of years. 2022 was the first time in more than three decades that they sold more physical copies than CDs.

Curious Collections owner Mary House really saw popularity grow during the pandemic in 2020.

She thinks people can have more of a connection with vinyl records that they may not be able to get with music from a streaming service.

“When you sit and listen to a vinyl record you actually feel like the artist is playing a personal concert for you in your living room,” said House.

The recent resurgence also has to do with a newer and younger audience starting to collect vinyl records.

“The older generation that comes in the store are more curious about getting their old vinyl out and playing them again, they’re interested in these young kids that are wanting to see vinyl on their shelves,” said House.

Curious Collection is gearing up for Record Store Day happening on April 22.

The store will have special edition vinyl records on sale that will only be available that day.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.