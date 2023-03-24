BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Orange is this week’s Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week.

Orange is a large mixed breed around nine to 10 weeks old, and has already received a round of shots and been spayed.

She will be available for adoption starting Monday, March 27.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

