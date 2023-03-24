Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Orange

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Orange is this week’s Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week.

Orange is a large mixed breed around nine to 10 weeks old, and has already received a round of shots and been spayed.

She will be available for adoption starting Monday, March 27.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash
Plane taken off of land owned by Bryan Business Council
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants
A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted the Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement...
Man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers indicted

Latest News

Pet of the week: Bobby
Pet of the week: Bobby
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tippy
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tippy
Pet of the week: Guppy the puppy
Pet of the week: Guppy
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bear
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bear